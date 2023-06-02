Saskatchewan Proclaims June as Parks and Recreation Month

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2023

Recognized nationally, the Province of Saskatchewan has partnered with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association to proclaim June as Parks and Recreation Month and celebrate here at home.

"Recreation is so important, it helps strengthen volunteer networks, builds community pride and engages residents in community development across the province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Saskatchewan has so many wonderful outdoor recreation areas and parks to enjoy, and we want to encourage residents to make the most of the summer weather and enjoy."

The Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) provides leadership, support and services that contribute to recreations' impact for Saskatchewan residents. SPRA invites everyone to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month and enjoy the many activities that contribute to the great quality of life in Saskatchewan.

"This June let's celebrate the important contributions local, regional and provincial parks and open spaces make to our communities," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Jody Boulet said. "This celebration not only highlights the beauty of our natural spaces, but it also underscores the vital importance of preserving them for future generations."

The Sask Lotteries-funded parks and recreation delivery system provides thousands of recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. This includes the Regional Park Pass Lending Program, which grants free access to Saskatchewan's regional parks, through a partnership between SPRA, the Saskatchewan Library Association and the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association.

In May, the Government of Saskatchewan, Sask Sport, SaskCulture and SPRA signed a renewed lottery distribution agreement, continuing a longstanding and successful partnership. Proceeds from Sask Lotteries support a wide range of sport, culture and recreation programs, services and initiatives throughout the province.

Funding from Sask Lotteries benefits over 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups throughout the province.

To learn more about Parks and Recreation Month or the Regional Park Pass Lending Program, visit www.spra.sk.ca.

