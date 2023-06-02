Maine DOE Update – June 2, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

End of school year reports are open for review and certification. All reports must be reviewed by district personnel and superintendents are required to certify all reports. The following reports are open for review and certification. Maine School Approval – Due: Mid Summer ESEA Demographics – Due: June 15th Bullying – Due: June 30th Behavior … | More

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team and the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE) for an interactive webinar about the special education exit report. | More

News & Updates

June is LGBTQ Pride Month and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has a robust collection of resources devoted to supporting LGBTQ+ students in Maine and fostering a positive school climate. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

What do you get when you combine a nutrition program, a historical society, and a middle school ELA/Social Studies class? A four-course Civil War meal of course! In March, a group of middle school students from the South Bristol School came to … | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education is proud to partner with Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) on the Second Annual Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Conference. This is a 2-night, 3-day intensive designed to equip educators with the skills and facilitated planning time to build or expand quality ELO programming for Maine students. Come and go as needed. | More

Save the Date for Maine’s 2023 Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference! The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to collaborate with the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children to provide this professional learning opportunity geared to educators working across the birth to grade 3 spans. This year’s conference has an incredible lineup …| More

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of special educators …

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here