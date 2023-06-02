Financial Support Coming for Small Businesses Impacted by Wildfires

CANADA, June 2 - Support is on the way for small businesses impacted by the evacuation orders related to recent wildfires.

Premier Tim Houston announced the Small Business Wildfire Relief Program today, June 2.

“These wildfires are unprecedented, and the uncertainty they bring is being felt throughout entire communities, including businesses. This funding is one thing we can do to help people experiencing financial stress,” said Premier Houston. “We will also work with the business community to assess the ongoing impacts as our wildfire response continues.”

The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small businesses located in the mandatory evacuation zones related to the recent fires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County.

More details about the grant and how to apply will be available soon.

Quick Facts: to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating because they are within the mandatory evacuation zones related to recent wildfires

the program is expected to cost up to $1.5 million

on Monday, May 29, the government also announced $500 for every household required to evacuate because of the wildfires

