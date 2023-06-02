Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,965 in the last 365 days.

Financial Support Coming for Small Businesses Impacted by Wildfires

CANADA, June 2 - Support is on the way for small businesses impacted by the evacuation orders related to recent wildfires.

Premier Tim Houston announced the Small Business Wildfire Relief Program today, June 2.

“These wildfires are unprecedented, and the uncertainty they bring is being felt throughout entire communities, including businesses. This funding is one thing we can do to help people experiencing financial stress,” said Premier Houston. “We will also work with the business community to assess the ongoing impacts as our wildfire response continues.”

The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small businesses located in the mandatory evacuation zones related to the recent fires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County.

More details about the grant and how to apply will be available soon.

Quick Facts:

  • to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating because they are within the mandatory evacuation zones related to recent wildfires
  • the program is expected to cost up to $1.5 million
  • on Monday, May 29, the government also announced $500 for every household required to evacuate because of the wildfires

-30-

You just read:

Financial Support Coming for Small Businesses Impacted by Wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more