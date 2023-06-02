The National Black Church Initiative is Sponsoring 10,000 Free Tickets to see the Movie "SOUL DOCTOR"
In 600 Theaters Nationwide for 1 Day on June 13!WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fathom Events and Lisa Simone present the film Soul Doctor, the Broadway movie-musical about the ‘rock star’ Rabbi Shlomo Carlbach, and his relationship with the music and civil rights icon Dr. Nina Simone.
The special nationwide screenings of Soul Doctor will take place in more than 600 select theaters for one night only on June 13.
On behalf of Rev. Evans and the National Black Church Initiative, we are pleased to announce an exciting limited donation of up to 10 sponsored tickets for you to share with members of your church choir, Bible study group, youth ministry or any other members of your church. This national event takes place on June 13, 2023. There will be a one night only showing of "Soul Doctor" taking place in movie theaters across the country.
This film is a celebration of the historic, yet largely unknown, friendship between two musical legends, Nina Simone and Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. The profound influence that Nina Simone's music had on the evolution of Rabbi Carlebach, who escaped Nazi Germany as a child and was raised in a strictly Orthodox Jewish community, is a powerful reminder of the transcendent impact that music and human connection can have on all of us. We believe that by providing a donation of tickets to the faith based community, we can build awareness of the bridge of understanding between the Black and Jewish community.
If you are interested in this donation of tickets, please contact our Group Sales Coordinator, Jackie Papier at jackiepapier@gmail.com.
With music by Shlomo Carlebach, lyrics by David Schechter, book and direction by Daniel Wise, and choreographed by Abdur Rahim Jackson (Alvin Ailey, Beyonce “Halo” music video and Superbowl Show), the film stars Tony Award® nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) as Shlomo and Nya (star of Cleopatra and the Broadway revival of Caroline or Change) as Nina Simone along with Charlotte Moore (Les Miz, ALW’s Wizard of Oz), C.J. Tyson (Broadway’s Wicked).
To give you a sneak peek of what you can expect, we've included the trailer and audience reactions from Harlem's Kwanzaa Film Festival below. You won't want to miss the chance to experience this extraordinary story on the big screen.
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/390874283/a6722c7ca8
Audience Reactions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQCowQ5ToJA&t=25s
To locate a theater near you. Please visit the Fathom Events' website: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Soul-Doctor?date=2023-06-13.
Don't miss the chance to witness this inspiring story of friendship, music, and the power of connection. We hope to see you there! If you feel the love and inspired, we ask that you share and post on social media.
About Fathom Events
Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Fathom Events is an entertainment content provider that broadcasts entertainment events in movie theaters throughout the United States, including Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, the performing arts, major sporting events, and music concerts.
About NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches with 27.7 million members nationwide working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
Jackie Papier
Group Sales
jackiepapier@gmail.com