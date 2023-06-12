Dr. Jacob W. Charny joins Dermatology Partners – Lexington Park

Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Jacob W. Charny Dermatology Partners - Lexington Park

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Philadelphia and raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Jacob W. Charny, MD, FAAD enjoys working with a diverse patient population and is proud to be inclusive and personalized in his approach to patient care. He sees patients of all ages, gender identities, sexualities, and skin colors. On July 17th, Dr. Charny will be joining Dermatology Partners – Lexington Park office located at 8001 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 307 Philadelphia, PA 19152.

Dr. Charny graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University with a BS in Anthropology and Human Biology. He earned his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated Alpha Omega Alpha and received the Celso-Ramon Garcia Award for Outstanding Women’s Health Research.

“I am excited to be joining Dermatology Partners at Lexington Park and to have the opportunity to serve the Northeast Philadelphia community,” said Dr. Charny. “I look forward to seeing patients of all ages and working to improve their self-confidence and quality of life.”

Dr. Charny listens to his patients and focuses on improving their self-confidence and quality of life. He practices medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology with a particular interest in skin cancer prevention and the use of non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Charny is currently accepting new patient appointments, Immediate appointments are available, and most insurances are accepted. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Charny, please call us at (267) 731-1333 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is physician-led organization with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Our providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails as well as specializing in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.