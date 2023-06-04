Zirkova Vodka Announces Launch of Limited Edition ‘JUST BE YOU’ Bottle in Honour of Pride Month
Zirkova Vodka’s beautifully customized Pride-themed bottle will donate proceeds from every purchase to support KyivPride and Ukrainian LGBTQ+ activists.
We’ve always stood for humanity, equality, and freedom. This bottle stands for those values and supports being proud to be who you are no matter what you are up against.”OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Built in the DNA of the Zirkova brand is a deep-rooted belief that every one of us is a unique and vital part of this tapestry we call humanity. With an abiding commitment to freedom and human rights for all, and in honour of their continued support and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, Zirkova Vodka is launching a limited-edition Pride-themed JUST BE YOU bottle.
— Katherine Vellinga, CEO of Zirkova Vodka
In honour of National Pride Month, Zirkova worked with artists to create a custom bottle that demonstrates their commitment to utilizing their brand and platform for advocacy and awareness. Produced after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the JUST BE YOU bottle is a symbol of bravery, resilience and defiance against all odds.
Zirkova has a long history of using its platform and its company to make a difference. In 2014, co-founders Katherine and John Vellinga created a massive presence for Ukraine at the inaugural WorldPride event, hosted in Toronto, sponsoring prominent KyivPride LGBTQ+ activists from Ukraine to come to Canada and build a bridge between Ukraine, Canada and the world - an essential and momentous event for the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine and worldwide. This support continues through marches in NYC Pride and Toronto Pride.
“We’ve always stood for humanity, equality, and freedom.” says Katherine Vellinga, CEO of Zirkova Vodka, “This bottle stands for those values and supports being proud to be who you are no matter what you are up against. It honours the bravery and resilient spirit of Ukraine, as we celebrate one another.”
Available now at the LCBO, proceeds from each bottle sold will be directed to the We Support LGBTQ Ukraine Fund, launched by Canadian artist-activist Andrew Kushnir, and their beneficiary organization KyivPride, in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine. KyivPride’s Executive Director, Lenny Emson, one of the original activists supported by Zirkova, is appealing to people around the world to stand with Ukraine and march on behalf of Ukraine, for those who cannot due to the invasion.
Through their mission, Zirkova has worked with various humanitarian and human rights charities in Canada, Ukraine and the United States. To celebrate, Zirkova has created PRIDE-inspired cocktails for one and all to enjoy. To learn more about this proudly Canadian-Ukrainian Vodka, please visit: www.Zirkova.com
ABOUT KATHERINE VELLINGA:
A proud Canadian-Ukrainian, Katherine Vellinga is the co-founder and visionary behind Zirkova Vodka —an ultra-premium spirit made in her parent’s homeland of Ukraine with a uniquely Canadian flair. Katherine’s journey into the world of fine spirits began when a decision to move to Ukraine in 1997 led to the discovery of wonderful toasting traditions, her ancestral culture and the origins of vodka itself. Katherine knew then that her calling was to bridge her homeland of Canada with her beloved Ukrainian roots, so she and her husband John brought the Zirkova brand to life.
ABOUT ZIRKOVA VODKA:
Created in 2005 and co-founded by Katherine and John Vellinga, Zirkova Vodka is a Canadian-Ukrainian brand of ultra-premium spirits that are hand-crafted in small batches in Zolotonosha, Ukraine - the birthplace of vodka. Zirkova is carefully made using centuries of experience in crafting vodka, fusing the classic methods of Ukraine’s vodka-making ancestors with our modern technology. It is designed to elevate, not eliminate, the natural whispers of Zirkova’s ingredients - the finest grain and artesian water that the world has to offer. Zirkova offers three vodkas to suit any palette, Zirkova One, an homage to traditional Ukrainian tastes, best served neat or in a martini; Zirkova Together, uniquely distilled to enhance flavours for those who like to mix; and now Zirkova Unity, the only Canadian-produced, Ukrainian-designed Ultra Premium Vodka. Be yourself. Mix well with others. www.zirkova.com
