$50.8M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NSB Kings Bay

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $50.8 million firm-fixed-price contract modification, May 24, to Jacob Technologies, Inc. for base operations support (BOS) services at Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay.

The contract modification provides for an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $147.2 million.

“Overall, BOS contracts are critical to the success of military operations,” said NAVFAC Southeast Director of Public Works Danny Villafane. “BOS contracts include a wide range of services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, and transportation.”

BOS contracts support the daily operations of military installations. These services are essential to maintaining the readiness and well-being of military and civilian personnel, and their families.

Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.

The work to be performed provides for all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, and incidental engineering necessary for the following services: force protection, facility investment, other (swimming pools), electrical, wastewater, steam, water, compressed air, supervisory control and data acquisition, telecommunications, chiller plant, base support vehicles and equipment, and environmental.

Three proposals were received and the contractor selected demonstrated the best value to the government based on the stated criteria in the contract.

This option period will be executed from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Work will be performed at NSB Kings Bay, Georgia.