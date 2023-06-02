Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate Voted 2023's Best Realtor in Lake County
This award was determined through a community-driven voting process managed by Star 102.3 - The Suburban Superstation, a part of Alpha Media LLC
It is an honor to be recognized as the Best Realtor in Lake County... We are grateful to the community for their trust and support.”GRAYSLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate, a prominent residential real estate team, is thrilled to announce their nomination and subsequent recognition as the Best Realtor in Lake County for 2023. This award was determined through a community-driven voting process managed by Star 102.3 - The Suburban Superstation, an Alpha Media LLC station. The Best in Lake County Award is an annual accolade that recognizes excellence across various local business categories, including restaurants, pet care, professional services, and retail.
— Barb Noote, Founder/Owner of Noote Partners
Led by Barb Noote, an award-winning veteran agent, Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate is a woman-led team that boasts an average of over 15 years of industry experience. The team has solidified its position as a trusted name in the real estate market, providing exceptional service to buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords. Leveraging their deep community roots and extensive knowledge of the local area, Noote Partners consistently exceeds client expectations.
"It is an honor to be named the Best Realtor in Lake County," expressed Barb Noote, founder/owner of Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate. "This award is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts of our team. We remain grateful to the community for their unwavering trust and support."
Comprised of five experienced agents, all of whom are local residents of Lake County, IL, Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate has forged strong connections within the communities they serve. Their service area extends from the Wisconsin border to Northern Cook County, offering a comprehensive range of real estate services tailored to address the unique needs of each client. Whether guiding buyers in finding their dream homes, assisting sellers through the selling process, or supporting landlords and renters in their real estate endeavors, Noote Partners consistently delivers outstanding results and unparalleled customer satisfaction.
About Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate:
Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate is a leading residential real estate team operating in Lake County, IL. Led by Barb Noote, an award-winning veteran agent, the team consists of five experienced agents who are deeply connected to the local community. With an average of over 15 years of industry experience, Noote Partners provides exceptional real estate services to buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords, delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations.
About Alpha Media
Alpha Media is a diverse, multimedia company that owns or operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage.
Barb Noote
Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate
+1 224-540-3971
nootepartners@compass.com
