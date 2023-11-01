Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate Joins Hands with United Way of Lake County for Annual Winter Clothing Drive
Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate and United Way of Lake County Join Forces for Winter Clothing Drive, Spreading Warmth and Community Spirit
Our team believes in not just selling in the community but giving back to it. I grew up here, my family is here, and I love watching our community grow and support each other.”GRAYSLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate is proud to announce its collaboration with the United Way of Lake County for the annual winter clothing drive until December 5th.
With a commitment to community and a passion for giving back, Noote Partners, led by Team Principal Barb Noote, is again excited to support the Lake County community through this charitable initiative in their 2nd year.
Barb Noote expressed her enthusiasm: "Our team believes in not just selling in the community but giving back to it. I grew up here, my family is here, and I love watching our community grow and support each other."
The clothing drive welcomes participation from all members of the community, as well as local businesses. Donors can contribute by purchasing new winter clothing or generously donating gently used winter wear.
Donation Details:
Location: Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate, 22 Center Street, Grayslake, IL 60030
Drop-off Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. or after hours in their drop box.
Purchase Items and ship them to their office via their Amazon Wish List available at the Noote Partners website or drop off gently used winter wear to their office located at 22 Center Street in Grayslake, Illinois.
Deadline: December 5, 2023
The partnership between Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate and the United Way of Lake County underscores their shared commitment to the community's well-being. It reflects the belief that when individuals and businesses come together, they can substantially impact the lives of those in need.
For more information about Noote Partners' services or participating in this event, please get in touch with them by calling 224.540.3971 or email them at nootepartners@compass.com. To learn more about Noote Partners, visit www.nootepartners.com.
About Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate
With an average of over 15 years of experience, Noote Partners @ Compass Real Estate is a woman-led, leading, technology-enabled residential real estate team that provides exceptional service to their clients (Buyers, Sellers, Renters, and Landlords). Award-winning veteran agent Barb Noote leads Noote Partners, and all of its agents are local to Lake County, IL, with deep community roots. Noote Partners' service area ranges from Southeastern Wisconsin to Northern Cook County, Illinois.
About United Way of Lake County
United Way of Lake County, believes that preparing children to thrive in school is the best way to disrupt the cycle of poverty. That is why they engage in activities that are ensuring children are ready for their first day of school, helping youth overcome barriers to high school graduation and providing support for families to develop a strong foundation for their child’s future success. United Way of Lake County leads 211, a free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral helpline, connecting individuals and families in Lake County to essential health and human services, to improve and save lives. Through the support of our partners and supporters, they are transforming communities by delivering programs that are timely, effective and scalable, with results they can measure. For more information, visit www.LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org.
Owner: Barb Noote
Noote Partners x Compass Real Estate
+1 224-540-3971
nootepartners@compass.com
