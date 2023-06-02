Governor DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills & Vetoes Two
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/HB 133 – Fees in Lieu of Security Deposits
CS/HB 179 – Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act
CS/CS/CS/HB 391 – Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children
CS/CS/HB 783 – Opioid Abatement
CS/HB 959 – Dosage Form Animal Health Products
CS/HB 965 – Driver License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration
CS/CS/HB 1123 – Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability
CS/HB 1397 – Regional Transportation Planning
CS/SB 552 – Public Records
CS/SB 664 – Contracts Entered into by the Department of Children and Families
CS/SB 726 – Library Cooperative Grants
CS/CS/SB 1480 – Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety
The Governor vetoed the following bills:
CS/CS/SB 230 – Health Care Practitioner Titles and Designations
CS/HB 385 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
###