Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,858 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills & Vetoes Two

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/HB 133 – Fees in Lieu of Security Deposits

CS/HB 179 – Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act

CS/CS/CS/HB 391 – Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children

CS/CS/HB 783 – Opioid Abatement

CS/HB 959 – Dosage Form Animal Health Products

CS/HB 965 – Driver License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration

CS/CS/HB 1123 – Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability

CS/HB 1397 – Regional Transportation Planning

CS/SB 552 – Public Records

CS/SB 664 – Contracts Entered into by the Department of Children and Families

CS/SB 726 – Library Cooperative Grants

CS/CS/SB 1480 – Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

 

The Governor vetoed the following bills:

 

CS/CS/SB 230 – Health Care Practitioner Titles and Designations

CS/HB 385 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

 

###

You just read:

Governor DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills & Vetoes Two

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more