Deadline Extended for Chefs to Submit Recipes for Governor Moore’s ‘Buy Local’ Cookout

June 2, 2023

Finalists will Prepare Dishes to Celebrate Buy Local Challenge Week



ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 2, 2023) – The deadline for chefs to submit original recipes using local Maryland ingredients for the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout has been extended to June 16, 2023. The cookout, to be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s headquarters in Annapolis on July 20, promotes the statewide Buy Local Challenge Week during which all Marylanders are encouraged to eat at least one local product each day of the week.

The recipe must include 50% of Maryland-sourced products with a focus on partnering with at least one Maryland farmer, waterman, or other producer. Chefs are encouraged to submit recipes that showcase ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home.

“Maryland’s farmers, watermen, and chefs produce an incredible bounty that is second to none,” said Governor Moore. “I invite chefs from across the state to submit their most creative recipes using fresh, local ingredients as I invite all Marylanders to help strengthen the state’s economy and buy local.”

“Buying local is just one way Marylanders can stay involved in agriculture and their community,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Making Maryland farms profitable creates a stronger economy. This week recognizes and celebrates the hard work of our food producers!”

Recipes will be chosen in each of the following categories: appetizer, main dish, side dish or salad, and dessert. Original recipes will be selected based on simplicity, creativity, availability of ingredients, geographic representation, and maximum use of local ingredients.

Culinary high school and college teams are encouraged to submit recipes. Student teams submitting poultry recipes may be eligible to receive a donation of poultry from a member of the Delmarva Chicken Association if they are selected to participate in the Governor’s cookout (limited to one high school and one college team).

Selected teams will be invited to provide, prepare, and share their dish at the Governor’s cookout. Complete rules of entry and additional information are available on the department’s website. Recipes must be submitted using this online form.

Previously submitted recipes are not eligible. A $200 stipend toward cost will be provided by the department.

Chefs who have questions should contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or Audrey Broomfield at audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov.

