INNOVAPPTIVE TO POWER MAINTENANCE AND WAREHOUSE EFFICIENCY EFFORTS
Innovapptive Inc., a SaaS-based connected worker platform, has added EDF Renewables North America to its client list for its connected worker solutions.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovapptive Inc. (“Innovapptive”), a SaaS-based connected worker platform, announced today that it has added EDF Renewables North America to its fast-growing client list, for its suite of connected worker solutions. EDF Renewables contracted with Innovapptive to improve its overall maintenance and warehouse efficiency and empower decision makers and frontline workers with greater operational visibility, easier interdepartmental collaboration, and more accurate data from the field.
“Rising renewable energy demand means companies will be asking more of their equipment and frontline workers,” said Sundeep Ravande, Innovapptive's co-founder and CEO. “Equipment downtime is not an option. Customers expect the power to be there when they need it. Using Innovapptive's connected worker solutions, EDF Renewables can now rapidly and efficiently address potential equipment issues before they worsen into downtime-causing problems. They'll be able to increase uptime and reliability, keeping the renewable energy going and customers satisfied.”
Innovapptive will supply four connected worker mobile applications, including mWorkOrder, Visual Planner, mInventory, and RACETM Dynamic Forms. These solutions will provide an end-to-end means for total power generation asset management, including maintenance planning and scheduling, work order creation, spare parts ordering and issuance, and work order execution.
mWorkOrder supports preventive and predictive maintenance strategies. Frontline workers using mobile devices such as smartphones, scanners, tablets, and wearables fulfill maintenance work orders and perform inspections, operator rounds, equipment checks, etc. With these devices, operational data automatically uploads instantly to the back-office ERP. Eliminating manual data input boosts wrench time. It also cuts administrative costs. mWorkOrder also increases communication between field technicians and supervisors. Managers can create and issue digital work orders and follow the progress in real time.
Visual Planner digitalizes maintenance work order planning and scheduling. Achieve maximum efficiency by eliminating paper-based processes, optimizing resource utilization, and maximizing the scoping, organizing, and timing of simple repairs to complex turnarounds — even emergency ones. Visual Planner extends asset lifespan and reliability, minimizes asset breakdowns, boosts safety compliance, and improves profitability. It's the only embedded SAP tool that supports EPRI best practices guidelines.
mInventory integrates smartphones, tablets, third-party barcode scanners, and peripherals to deliver a more efficient and accurate inventory-counting process. Gone are the cumbersome paper forms, tally sheets, and tickets that lead to frustrated employees, missing information, and incorrect counts. Instead, workers use a digital process to count, with continuously updated totals. This capability delivers accurate, verified data to key stakeholders, enabling them to make more informed, knowledgeable warehouse management decisions in real time.
RACE Dynamic Forms (RDF) allows anyone to build robust mobile forms in minutes, revolutionizing field data capture. RDF converts paper forms into digital ones, empowering the field staff with a user-friendly and adaptive UI and delivering real-time maintenance and warehouse information to decision-makers. RDF's key differentiation is its ease of use. No coding knowledge is required.
About EDF Renewables North America
EDF Renewables North America is a market-leading, independent power producer and service provider, delivering wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, storage, and electric vehicle charging. The company has more than 35 years of experience, 16 GW of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, and 13 GW under operations and with maintenance contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information, visit www.edf-re.com.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is a digital transformation pioneer offering the only Connected Worker Platform that digitalizes the last mile of frontline workers into SAP and IBM Maximo technologies. Our solutions integrate GIS operational data and data from SAP and IBM Maximo solutions with work instructions, SOPs, and checklists, connecting the entire industrial workforce, machines, workflows, and executives to minimize plant outages and maximize margins. Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker by engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration to turn downtime into revenues, risks into safety, and inefficiencies into growth. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston with offices in Australia and India. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
