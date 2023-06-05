Mattress Warehouse Honored at Annual Bedding Conference Awards Gala
Mattress Warehouse was named a Retail Giants of Bedding award winner at Furniture Today's annual Bedding Conference in May 2023.
We are honored and humbled to be recognized by our industry and our peers. Our dedicated team deserves all the credit in the world for this award. I’m so proud of what we’re accomplishing together.”FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced that it was named a Retail Giants of Bedding Award winner at Furniture Today’s 17th annual Bedding Conference.
The Bedding Conference is the industry’s premier annual event that draws top bedding thought leaders from across the country for networking events, expert speakers, and panel discussions. Each year the conference honors a handful of organizations that represent the best of the best in the sleep industry.
The Retail Giant Award comes as the Mattress Warehouse team continues to execute its expansion strategy, which will lead to 500 total stores in the next few years. The company has already opened seven new retail locations in 2023 and plans to open over 20 more new locations by the end of the year.
To support its southern expansion push, the company also recently broke ground on a new 60,000 square foot distribution center in West Columbia, South Carolina, with completion slated for summer 2023. This distribution hub will support its two South Carolina retail stores and enable the launch of new locations in South Carolina, along the coast, and in Eastern Georgia. The South Carolina distribution center is Mattress Warehouse’s fourth and adds to the company’s existing supply chain footprint, which also includes distribution centers in Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina.
“We’ve come a long way since 1989 when we opened our first store in Maryland. We have deep roots in the Frederick, Maryland community where we started and that continues to be a big part of our mission to this day—to provide great service and the best products while becoming a valuable part of the communities where we work and live,” stated Mattress Warehouse President and CEO Bill Papettas.
“We are honored and humbled to be recognized by our industry and our peers. Our dedicated team deserves all the credit in the world for this award. We really have great people at all levels of our organization from our store associates all the way to our executive team. This award is for them. I’m so proud of what we’re accomplishing together. Thank you to Furniture Today and the Bedding Conference award team for this honor,” added Papettas.
About Mattress Warehouse
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, our mission is simple: Improving lives through quality sleep. We do this through a relaxed and educational buying process, supported by the use of technology and well-trained sleep professionals. Our guests can rest assured knowing they are buying the best quality products at the best possible price.
