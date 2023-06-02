UM doctoral students hold residential workshop in UK

MACAU, June 2 - The 2020 intake students of the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme at the University of Macau (UM) successfully held a residential workshop on ‘Leading the Future: Reshaping Entrepreneurship in the Post-Pandemic Era’ in the UK. The overseas workshop was a compulsory course of the DBA programme. Through visits to leading universities and business organisations, such as the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and Political Science, ARM Global Headquarters, the CBRE Group, Morgan Motor Company, the Cambridge Science Park, and the China-Britain Business Council, the students had the opportunity to interact with well-known scholars and business leaders to learn about the latest theories and practices of business management. One highlight of the workshop was a high table dinner at King’s College of the University of Cambridge, with guests including George Pippas, former councillor and former mayor of Cambridge. The students exchanged views with the guests on the cultural characteristics, traditions, and emerging industries of both China and the UK.