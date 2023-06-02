NEWS

LDAF to Host Saddle Microchipping Event at the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association’s Junior High and High School Finals

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event Friday, June 2, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held in conjunction with the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association’s (LHSRA) Junior High and High School Finals at the West Cal Arena located at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur, Louisiana.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified with a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is free and open to the public as well as rodeo participants.

“Saddles are expensive and typically do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program offers our equine community, like those participating in this rodeo, a solution to that potential problem. This is a great opportunity to not only deter saddle theft but to show our support for the young men and women participating in the competitive rodeo experience. We are glad to be a part of it.”

This effort is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission and the LHSRA, a charter member of the National High School Rodeo Association. The LHSRA has been providing competitive rodeo experiences to the youth of Louisiana for 74 years and has produced numerous professional, collegiate, high school, and junior high school champions.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.

