Entries Sought for Ocean Photo Contest

Winner to be Featured in Outdoor Delaware Article

To celebrate the ocean and the countless benefits it provides us, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is seeking entries for a Delaware Ocean Photo Contest.

June is National Ocean Month and June 8 is World Ocean Day. Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long have proclaimed June as Ocean Month in Delaware.

DNREC’s Delaware Ocean Photo Contest runs from June 8 through August 31, and the winner will be featured in an Outdoor Delaware article.

As a coastal state, Delaware depends on the ocean and marine resources for its economic prosperity, particularly in terms of tourism, commercial fishing, recreation and shipping industries. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Economics: National Ocean Watch data, the total economic value of Delaware’s ocean-related activities is estimated at approximately $1.4 billion annually.

In celebrating all the benefits the ocean contributes to our lives and livelihood, the DNREC contest seeks photos that show a personal connection to the ocean.

“The state’s rich history has direct ties to the ocean, culturally, economically and as a destination for millions of visitors each year,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Protecting and preserving these resources through active stewardship is essential to ensuring their viability for generations, and this photo contest is one way that we can help increase awareness of the importance of the ocean to Delaware.”

Potential photo contest subjects may include, but are not limited to, marine wildlife and habitat, recreation, fishing and marine transportation. Complete rules and a photo release form are available online.

All images must include the photographer’s name, a short description of what is shown in the photo, where and when the photo was taken. Submitted entries must include a completed photo release form. A legal parent or guardian must complete the release form for contestants under the age of 18. The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2023.

Photographs must have been taken within the state of Delaware, or offshore of Delaware, and they must be original, previously unpublished and created solely by the submitting entrant(s). Only photos that meet the criteria, along with a completed release form, will be eligible.

Entries will be judged for composition and theme. Preference will be given to clear, good quality photographs.

About DNREC

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Jim Lee, jamesw.lee@delaware.gov

