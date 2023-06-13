HMP Global’s World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer designated a European School of Oncology (ESO) Recommended Event

ESO designation underscores World GI Congress' commitment to serving as forum for elevating important research and clinical education.

More than 3,000 delegates expected in Barcelona 28 June – 1 July for the leading forum for GI cancer professionals from 95+ countries.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced that the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer earned a coveted “ESO Recommended Event” designation from the European School of Oncology, underscoring the organization’s value to the oncology community and its high-quality Scientific Programme.

The 25th World GI Congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

Organizations seeking an ESO Recommended Event designation must meet rigorous criteria demonstrating that the event is relevant to the oncology community and meets an educational need. Meetings with this designation attract an international audience, conduct programs that are independent and unbiased, and offer continuing medical education (CME) credits for participants.

“We are honored to work with the World GI Congress as an ESO Recommended Event,” said Dr. Fedro Peccatori, ESO Scientific Director. “Improving outcomes for patients is at the heart of World GI Congress’ Scientific Programme. Our organizations have shared goals of providing high-quality education and training, because we believe all patients deserve equal access to competent cancer care.”

ESO is also presenting the 19th edition of “The ESO Gastrointestinal Cancer Observatory: Innovation and Care in the Next 12 Months” within the World GI scientific programme’s Concurrent Nonprofit Symposia. The session will be held from 19:10 – 20:35 on 28 June, and will provide participants with a take-home message on what they can expect to happen in the colorectal cancer field over the next 12 months.

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“World GI Congress delegates will learn from world-renowned experts and access the latest ground-breaking research, coming away with real-world strategies they can incorporate into their practice,” Lowrie said. “This is the largest global gathering in the GI oncology field, and collaborations with our partners ensure that we are providing top-tier educational opportunities for clinicians and researchers throughout Europe and the world.”

More than 3,000 delegates from over 95 countries attend the annual World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT ESO

The European School of Oncology (ESO) is an independently funded nonprofit organisation dedicated to quality education and training, believing that all patients deserve equal access to unbiased and evidence-based competent cancer care from adequately trained health professionals. Through extensive learning programmes, ESO reaches areas where education is most needed, both geographically and scientifically. For more information, visit eso.net.

