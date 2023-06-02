Brian Stelter, Dennis Crowley, and John Palfrey join Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors
Three extraordinary leaders in tech, journalism, and philanthropy - have joined as members of the Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Media Center is pleased to announce that Brian Stelter, Dennis Crowley, and John Pavolic - three extraordinary leaders in tech, journalism, and philanthropy - have joined as members of the Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors.
Brian Stelter is the New York Times bestselling author of three books: Top of the Morning, Hoax, and Network of Lies. He is currently a special correspondent for Vanity Fair and a Walter Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. Previously, Stelter was a media reporter at The New York Times, the chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide, and the anchor of Reliable Sources.
Dennis Crowley is a technology entrepreneur working at the intersection of the real world & digital world. His work focuses on creating things that make everyday life feel a little more fun and playful. He is the Co-Founder/Co-Chair at Foursquare, and founded Dodgeball, (acquired by Google in 2005). He is currently building LivingCities, and is a Co-Founder at Street FC ("building the biggest football club on the planet") Dennis holds a Master's degree from NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP).
John Palfrey is President of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Palfrey has published extensively on how young people learn in a digital era, as well as the effects of new technologies on society at large. He is the author or coauthor of several books, including Born Digital: How Children Grow Up in a Digital Age, which he co-authored with Urs Gasser, was issued in 2016.
Among his many accomplishments, Palfrey served as Executive Director of the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University. Palfrey holds a JD from Harvard Law School, an MPhil from the University of Cambridge, and an AB from Harvard College.
"We are excited to have these extraordinary thinkers join our advisory board," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Center for Sustainable Media. "Together, their extensive experience in media, technology, and scholarship, will add to our bedrock of committed drivers of change in social media and its impact on young people.”
The Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization that works to advance sustainable and ethical practices in the media industry. Through research, education, and advocacy, the Center seeks to create a media landscape that is equitable, inclusive, and environmentally responsible.
Together they join a distinguished group of individuals on the Center's board of advisors, including media industry leaders, academics, and technology experts including Ava Seave, of Columbia University and Quantum Media, Ken Bronfin, Senior Managing Director of Hearst Ventures, Ann Kirschner of, Dawn Barber co-founder, NY Creative Tech Week, and Avalon Fenster NxtGen Board lead, and Columbia University Junior. Professor of Practice: Arizona State University, and Steven Rosenbaum, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center.
