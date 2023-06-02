Rockin Wellness Chocolate Cacao Vegan, Superfood, Rich in Nutrients, Making Eating Healthy Delicious and Easy
ENERGY, FOCUS, MOOD - That's what Rockin Wellness is all about”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockin Wellness was founded on the premise that we believe in the benefits of both a vegan which means excluding all animal products from one’s diet, which includes all meats & dairy (milk, eggs, cheese, butter), or a vegetarian diet that also does not include animal meats, but does allow eggs & dairy products. Years ago many of the reasons for only eating a plant-based diet, had to do with the ethical (killing animals) or environmental reasoning of how our foods were produced. Over the years, scientific research supports numerous health benefits associated with adopting a plant-based lifestyle for numerous health benefits. It’s typically high in fiber, vitamins, minerals & antioxidants while being low in saturated fat & cholesterol. This can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers & obesity. This type of diet is not a fad, it is a lifestyle. Cutting out all animal products from a diet can be difficult to do 100% of the time. So many prefer to do a “flexitarian” diet. This would mean that the majority, ranging anywhere from 80/20% to 95/5% of one's diet would consist of plant-based foods for the majority of what they eat daily, while animal products are consumed in smaller quantities & less frequently.
— Seth Luker
The integrity of Rockin’ Wellness products is unmatched in the marketplace by using premium, responsibly sourced & sustainable superfoods that are organically farmed, using only non-GMO, organic, gluten-free ingredients. This was vital to Seth Luker, the creator & founder of Rockin Wellness. He was a stage IV colon cancer fighter that was doing research on the top superfoods to nourish his body from the inside out while going through extensive chemotherapy. Years of his own research & creating different variations of his recipe, lead him to start his journey of changing his health from the inside out. To ensure that he was getting enough protein, omegas, B vitamins, vitamin C, iron, fiber, antioxidants, flavonoids & phytonutrients, Seth chose these main ingredients in his shake mix for optimal health & immune defense - raw cacao beans, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, goji berries, brown rice protein, yerba mate & maca root plus he added in prebiotics for gut health & digestion.
While researching the main ingredients for the original Rockin Wellness Chocolate Cacao Nutritional Mix, Seth’s search for superfoods and plants that would help reduce the risk of chronic diseases & ailments; lead him to be self-taught about the benefits of a plant-based diet is its association with a lowering the risks of chronic diseases. The abundant consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts & legumes provides essential fiber, antioxidants & phytochemicals that are known for reducing inflammation, preventing DNA damage & helping DNA repair while slowing cancer cell growth and that promote overall optimal health.
Cacao beans (raw form of chocolate) proved to be the all-out winner to be the main ingredient in Seth’s original recipe for Rockin Wellness. This nutrient-rich, raw cacao is a powerhouse of healthy benefits! It’s an excellent source of minerals, magnesium, iron, potassium, calcium, zinc, B vitamins & dietary fiber. Raw cacao is packed with antioxidants, including flavonoids & polyphenols. These compounds help protect the body against oxidative stress caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancer. Heart health was also a major concern for Seth, as the effects of intense chemotherapy can damage & weaken other it & other organs during treatments. Studies suggest that the antioxidants found in raw cacao may support heart health by reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and improving blood flow, which contributes to a healthier cardiovascular system.
Seth’s wife, Allison Luker was adamant about also including superfoods that were known for gut health. “I knew from my own stomach issues, as well as witnessing the gut issues Seth was going through, that we needed to include a way to keep a healthy balance of the good gut flora for easier digestion & absorption of nutrients,” said Allison Luker. Rockin Wellness supports a healthy gut microbiome with the added Lactobacillus L. Acidophilus, a super high-quality probiotic. “A balanced gut microbiome contributes to improved digestion, stronger immunity & an overall feeling of being more focused on your mental health & well-being” In short, "ENERGY, FOCUS, MOOD - That's what Rockin Wellness is all about," said Seth Luker.
Many people don’t fully understand how to incorporate a plant-based diet into their lives. The stigma around it generally leads people to believe that they will no longer enjoy eating food or being able to indulge in something sweet or a dessert. Rockin’ Wellness Total Body Nutritional Mixes defied this notion by creating one of the original, vegan, plant-based, nutritional chocolate shake mixes. Their signature product is a raw cacao chocolate superfood blend. This delicious, nutrient-rich powder is easily prepared at home as either a smoothie (which is made with ice or frozen fruits and is thicker in consistency) or as a shake (made with milk or plant-based milk, such as almond, soy, oat or rice and is thinner in consistency). Each drink provides daily essential vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, protein and fiber and Omega's per serving. Their products are unsurpassed in taste and are definitely more like a decadent chocolate dessert smoothie than a healthy shake
Seth’s dedication to himself was the catalyst for his wanting to share his knowledge and products with the world. Rockin’ Wellness became one of the very first brands to come out with a vegan, superfood shake mix for the masses in 2011. He named his new business to reflect his two passions in life - music and health. Over the years Rockin’ Wellness has put out other products in line with the original Chocolate Cacao mix’s high standards, all with the same incredible quality ingredients, and all truly delicious!
