ROCKIN WELLNESS, VEGAN SUPPLEMENTS, Co-Founder Allison Luker’s PODCAST Interview with WAYNE'S WORLD & KELLY

When you make the decision to embark on a healthy lifestyle change with your nutrition, along with having a positive attitude, you truly can alter the path of your life.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockin’ Wellness Inc. is one of the original, leading, and top-performing, vegan, superfood, nutritional smoothie, and protein shake supplement companies in the United States. Its co-founder and partner, Allison Luker has been given the platform in this podcast interview, to share her story about the history of Rockin’ Wellness with Kelly Kuhn and Wayne Srsen of the Wayne's World & Kelly National Podcast.
With raw emotion, incredible warmth, and a beautiful smile she tells the story about the humble beginnings of Rockin’ Wellness, created by her late husband Seth Luker. Allison shares her story of the ups and downs, and everything in between of starting this vegan, superfood, protein shake and smoothie supplement mix company. The motivation behind this creation was for the purpose of providing Seth with optimum nutrition while going through chemotherapy, for his battle with stage IV colon cancer. The original vegan, superfood, chocolate cacao smoothie mix recipe was formulated in the Luker kitchen in 2009 and officially incorporated in 2011. Rockin Wellness grew as a top brand in the health and wellness community; Trusted as much for its premium ingredients and the incredible passion behind creating these products.
Her story is endearing, heartfelt, and motivating to all that hear it. A true love story, for both each other and Seth’s ultimate life mission. “I never met a man who was more kind, loving, humble, and a badass all in one,” said Allison. “Seth never let his cancer define him. His determination to make sure he could help others gain strength and health through nutrition, is what gave him strength every day”. Seth Luker’s favorite quote was “Keep Moving Forward”. Those three words inspired him to pursue his passion for bringing delicious and nutritious, healthy, plant-based nutrition and protein shakes to the forefront for the thousands and thousands of Rockin’ Wellness customers that drink his creations every day.
Allison’s story tells about this incredible journey that she refers to as “the adventures of Seth & Ali”. Life kept throwing them curveballs - from Seth’s own fight with cancer to their son Nash, being born with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer - and that battle for their newborn son's life. She said “When you make the decision to embark on a healthy lifestyle change with your nutrition, along with having a positive attitude, you truly can alter the path of your life.” Allison never gave up despite all that she incurred. Now she is on her own journey to continue moving forward for the sake of her son, herself, and her late husband’s legacy of Rockin Wellness.
The Wayne's World & Kelly podcast focuses on personal one-on-one candid talks about wellness, health, and businesses involved with these realms.
The main focus of their podcast mission is to get to know and understand the backstories behind the people and brands they find interesting to speak about on their podcasts. After hearing Allison's incredible story, they realized her story must be told… and Kelly and Wayne were so glad she did!
