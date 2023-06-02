Modulos showcases innovative Responsible AI platform for AI Regulations at VivaTech 2023
Modulos AG, an innovator at the forefront of AI technology, proudly announces its participation in Viva Technology 2023.
At Modulos, we understand the importance of AI regulation and its wide-ranging impact. We are dedicated to helping organizations navigate these complexities”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modulos AG, an innovator at the forefront of AI technology, proudly announces its participation in Viva Technology 2023, taking place from June 14 to June 17 in Paris. As one of the leading tech companies in Switzerland, Modulos will showcase its latest developments at the SwissTech Pavilion, booth B30.
— Kevin Schawinski, CEO of Modulos.
Since AI regulations are rapidly changing, as well as increasing demand for ethical and fair technology practices, Modulos has taken a proactive role in shaping the future of AI technology.
At VivaTech, the team will share an early Responsible AI Report on how to approach algorithmic fairness in light of the upcoming EU AI Act. This report, created using the Modulos Data-Centric AI platform, highlights the need for fairness and transparency in AI applications and suggests effective strategies for organizations to meet these demands. Modulos illustrates its dedication to developing non-discriminatory ML models, unbiased datasets, and comprehensive fairness reports for high-risk systems defined by the EU AI Act.
Join Modulos at the SwissTech pavilion at booth B30 for the opportunity to explore their technological advancements first-hand and engage in in-depth discussions with the team. For those unable to attend in person, you may reach out to them via email at contact@modulos.ai.
For more information about Modulos’ participation at Viva Technology and their innovative work, please visit the VivaTech website.
About Modulos
Modulos AG is a leading AI technology company based in Switzerland. With a focus on creating AI solutions that are both effective and ethically responsible, Modulos aids organizations in navigating the complex landscape of AI regulation. Their Data-Centric AI platform underpins their commitment to helping businesses achieve algorithmic fairness, developing non-discriminatory ML models, unbiased datasets, and comprehensive fairness reports for high-risk systems defined by the EU AI Act.
