Modulos AG and AI LSC join forces to provide Trustworthy AI and Compliance services in line with upcoming AI regulations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Modulos AG, a Zurich-based startup specializing in trustworthy AI, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with AI LSC, a consulting firm focused on AI and compliance. The partnership will combine Modulos' cutting-edge technology in AI with AI LSC's legal expertise to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for building and deploying trustworthy AI systems in compliance with e.g. the upcoming EU AI Act.
The EU AI Act is a landmark piece of EU legislation designed to ensure that AI is developed and used in a way that respects fundamental rights, values, and principles, and that is safe and transparent. The Act sets out a framework for assessing and mitigating risks associated with AI, including issues related to bias, transparency, and accountability.
Modulos AG and AI LSC's partnership is a win-win for businesses looking to adopt AI technology in compliance with AI best practices and binding provisions. The collaboration will enable Modulos to leverage AI LSC's deep knowledge of the regulatory landscape and legal requirements for AI systems, while AI LSC will have access to Modulos' advanced AI technology designed to identify and mitigate error, noise, and biases in the data in order to provide clients with trustworthy AI solutions.
"We are excited to partner with AI LSC to offer a complete solution for businesses looking to build and deploy trustworthy AI systems in compliance with the EU AI Act," said Kevin Schawinski, CEO of Modulos AG. "Our cutting-edge technology combined with AI LSC's legal expertise will provide our clients with a comprehensive solution that meets regulatory requirements and protects against potential risks associated with AI."
According to AI LSC's CEO, Prisca Quadroni, "Our partnership with Modulos is a great opportunity to bring together the best of legal and technological expertise to help businesses build ethical and responsible AI systems that comply with AI mandatory regulations such as the upcoming EU AI Act and recognized standards. Our collaboration will strengthen the much-needed capabilities that address the legal and technical challenges associated with AI adoption and provide clients with a competitive edge."
About Modulos AG:
Modulos AG is a cutting-edge AI company focused on developing trustworthy and responsible AI solutions. Our team of experts is dedicated to creating data-centric AI models that are based on good data and free of bias, error, and noise. We believe that AI has the power to transform industries and society as a whole. At Modulos AG, we are committed to advancing the field of AI in a responsible and ethical manner.
About AI LSC:
AI Legal & Strategy Consulting helps companies, considering their specific legal and strategic requirements, identifying and realizing the potential opportunities offered by artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.
Prisca Quadroni
CEO, AI LSC
info@ai-lsc.ch
+41 43 288 96 57
www.ai-lsc.ch
Modulos AG
+41 76 566 05 48
