Air Esscentials Provides Exclusive Custom Chocolate Scent for Le Vian Fine Jewelry
The Leading Aroma Company Will Scent the Renowned Le Vian Fashion Show with Chocolate Fragrance on June 4th at the JCK Trade Show, Las VegasMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Esscentials, the leading family-owned and operated aroma company, is thrilled to announce it will provide the exclusive signature chocolate scent at Le Vian's iconic 24th Red Carpet Revue, on June 4th from 4-7PM at the JCK Trade Show, located at The Venetian’s Lido Ballroom in Las Vegas.
The Le Vian 24th Red Carpet Revue Trend Forecast and Fashion Show is a JCK Las Vegas ritual, and the Le Vian team is excited to be working once again with Air Esscentials to create a unique chocolate scent, setting the tone for the event-goers.
Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian says: “Le Vian’s iconic Chocolate Diamond jewels have long appealed to the senses, evoking feelings of indulgence, temptation and spontaneity - the naturally addictive qualities of chocolate. Le Vian is thrilled to enhance the Chocolate Diamond experience for LeVianistas in Vegas this June by emitting a bespoke chocolate fragrance during the Red-Carpet Catwalk courtesy of our trusted fragrance partner Air Esscentials.
Not everyone knows that when Le Vian trademarked superior quality, sustainably sourced brown diamonds as Chocolate Diamonds back in 2000, which have since attracted over 5 million devoted collectors, Le Vian’s exclusive rights included the unique privilege of being the only company in the world with the permission to emit a chocolate fragrance from a jewelry store. We are excited to bring to life this exclusive unforgettable Chocolate Diamond sensual experience.”
Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials, says: “Adding scent is the easiest, most affordable way for jewelry stores to increase sales and increase customer satisfaction. With high-ticket items like jewelry and watches, our customers' ROI has seen exponential growth.”
About Air Esscentials
Air Esscentials has been elevating spaces through the power of aroma for more than 17 years. Family-owned and operated, the company creates quality signature fragrances and offers environmental scent delivery systems for clients in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and residential sectors. Commercial clients have seen how the right scent can increase sales, make customers feel comfortable, boost repeat business, reduce employee stress, elevate morale, and improve customer satisfaction. Air Esscentials residential customers also love the way their homes smell and how it makes them feel.
Spence Levy
Air Esscentials
+1 305-446-1670
info@airesscentials.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube