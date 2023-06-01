Senate Bill 749 Printer's Number 798
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - appointment if the township manager is a partnership, limited
partnership, an association or professional corporation. In no
event shall an employment or professional services agreement
guarantee retention or employment through the term of the
agreement or confer upon the township manager any legal remedy
based on specific performance.
(b) The powers and duties of the township manager shall be
established by ordinance. The compensation shall be set by
resolution and paid out of the general fund of the township. The
board of supervisors may delegate, subject to recall, any of
their nonlegislative powers and duties to the township manager.
The township manager shall give bond to the township, with
sufficient surety, in the amount directed by the board of
supervisors, conditioned for the faithful performance of the
duties of the office.
(b.1) The township manager, if an individual, and, for a
partnership, limited partnership, association or professional
corporation appointed as the township manager, each officer and
employe directly providing services as required or authorized by
the agreement shall be considered a public official for purposes
of the provisions of 65 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to restricted
activities).
(c) The office of township manager is not incompatible with
the office of township secretary, township treasurer or any
other township office or employment, except that of supervisor,
auditor or township police officer. In the case of a
partnership, limited partnership, association or professional
corporation appointed as township manager, the restriction under
this subsection shall apply to all officers and employes who
directly provide services as required or authorized by the
20230SB0749PN0798 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30