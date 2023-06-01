Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,799 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 749 Printer's Number 798

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - appointment if the township manager is a partnership, limited

partnership, an association or professional corporation. In no

event shall an employment or professional services agreement

guarantee retention or employment through the term of the

agreement or confer upon the township manager any legal remedy

based on specific performance.

(b) The powers and duties of the township manager shall be

established by ordinance. The compensation shall be set by

resolution and paid out of the general fund of the township. The

board of supervisors may delegate, subject to recall, any of

their nonlegislative powers and duties to the township manager.

The township manager shall give bond to the township, with

sufficient surety, in the amount directed by the board of

supervisors, conditioned for the faithful performance of the

duties of the office.

(b.1) The township manager, if an individual, and, for a

partnership, limited partnership, association or professional

corporation appointed as the township manager, each officer and

employe directly providing services as required or authorized by

the agreement shall be considered a public official for purposes

of the provisions of 65 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to restricted

activities).

(c) The office of township manager is not incompatible with

the office of township secretary, township treasurer or any

other township office or employment, except that of supervisor,

auditor or township police officer. In the case of a

partnership, limited partnership, association or professional

corporation appointed as township manager, the restriction under

this subsection shall apply to all officers and employes who

directly provide services as required or authorized by the

20230SB0749PN0798 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 749 Printer's Number 798

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more