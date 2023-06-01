SABECO cements the journey to elevate Vietnamese beer brand

VIETNAM, June 1 - HCM CITY — From “Vietnamese beer taste” to “golden” marks at world quality competitions, Bia Saigon continues the journey to elevate the Vietnamese brand, following the historical heritage value of nearly 150 years.

Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and Bia Saigon have always been favoured by Vietnamese people as a “national beer” with a rich and increasingly diverse product portfolio, meeting the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Inheriting a long heritage with more than 148 years of history, SABECO with a team of 49 Vietnamese brewers has constantly researched and used local ingredients to not only improve the beers for Vietnamese people but step by step glorify Việt Nam in the international market.

In early 2023, Bia Saigon set an award record with eight Gold and Silver medals awarded by Beverage Testing Institute - BTI, which provides the world's most complete and reliable information for testing and evaluation. It specialises in alcoholic products with a history of operation since 1981 in the United States.

Passing strict tests, Bia Saigon's products all scored more than 87 out of 100 points. Particularly, Saigon Lager Beer has conquered 93 points and was rated as a "lightweight, easy-to-drink but "stylish" drink which is very suitable when enjoyed with spicy dishes or dishes prepared with many flavours. Other beer flavours such as Beer Saigon Gold, Beer Saigon Export, Bia Saigon Special, Beer Saigon Chill, Beer 333 and Beer Saigon with coffee flavours were also highly appreciated.

The BTI experts conducted a beer quality assessment in a dedicated laboratory under ideal conditions, through the “blind” test method with the support of the most modern software to provide a fair and consistent analysis.

The favour in the domestic market and the echoes in the international arena are practical proofs of SABECO's constant innovations. In fact, the BTI award-winning products have largely made improvements in recent years. In 2019, SABECO re-launched the Bia Saigon brand, in which Bia Saigon's product portfolio including Saigon Special Beer, Saigon Export Beer and Saigon Lager Beer also put on a new look, which is not only more eye-catching but also brings a new unique personality to each product line.

In 2022, Lac Viet Beer and Saigon Chill Beer were born. If Lac Viet Beer represents an optimistic spirit, imbued with national pride, Saigon Chill Beer aims to conquer the taste of young people's personalities.

In addition, 2022 also marked the return of Bia Saigon Special with improvements in both taste and packaging. The use of selected Yakima hops has contributed to a long-lasting refreshing taste experience in each beer can. The launch of Bia Saigon Coffee-infused Beer with the combination of beer and coffee, showed SABECO's special love for local raw materials, as well as contributing to support local coffee suppliers.

Following the achievements, SABECO has been making stronger strides than ever when it launched the "Breaking the limit" contest, calling for customers to participate in suggesting modern domestic ingredients which represent the essence of Việt Nam on its website. By capturing and listening to customers' tastes, SABECO's team of brewing experts has constantly researched and improved product quality to bring the best beer flavour to Vietnamese people.

Revolutionising Vietnamese beer drinking experience

With a commitment to using the best local ingredients, integrating the best production lines and the best artisans, SABECO has not only brought the best beer products but also accompanied and enhanced the enjoyment experience of Vietnamese consumers through communication campaigns that promote interaction and practical messages.

Accordingly, SABECO launched Bia Saigon’s Tết 2022 collection, which consists of 63 beer cans featuring the signature scenery, culture and customs of a province or city which has aroused national pride in each person. In addition, Bia Saigon also co-operated with the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour and the Central Committee of HCM Communist Youth Union to give more than 8,000 gifts to workers with difficulties across the country. From a simple culinary experience, Bia Saigon's New Year 2022 communication campaign has created real interactions, helping connect people at the beginning of the new year. The campaign also helped SABECO and Bia Saigon win 3 prizes at MMA Smarties Việt Nam and honoured at Global Smarties. This is an award organised by MMA Global based in New York (the US) annually, attracting hundreds of entries evaluated by domestic and foreign marketing experts.

Earlier, SABECO also organised a series of Special's Secret Lounge events where users could both enjoy beer and immerse themselves in a unique music space and interesting activities as beer tasting to mark the return of Bia Saigon Special. Chill Fest music night series also scored in the hearts of young people when gathering the participation of many promising young artists, bringing uplifting moments with music. The series of cultural and culinary activities "Saigon Night" going through 34 provinces and cities organised by Bia Saigon in collaboration with the Central Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union, has contributed to the reproduction and promotion of the familiar cuisine of Saigon night to people all over the country.

Inheriting the heritage and still striving to innovate and improve the beer quality without forgetting to enhance the enjoyment experience, SABECO is steadily moving towards a new chapter in the journey of locating Việt Nam on the international beer map. — VNS