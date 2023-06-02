HCM City mechanical and electrical equipment exhibition opens

VIETNAM, June 2 -

HCM CITY — More than 40 businesses are showcasing their products at a mechanical and electrical equipment exhibition that opened in HCM City on Thursday (June 1).

The “HCM City Products Week 2023 - Mechanical and Electrical Devices and Digital Technology” is being organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of HCM City (ITPC) and HCM City Association of Mechanical – Electrical Enterprises.

The products on display include machinery, electrical equipment and digital technology services and solutions.

Major exhibitors include Duy Khanh Engineering Co. Ltd, Vietsteel Machinery Co., Bích Hạnh Electrical Construction Trading Production Co. Ltd., and IDEA Technology JSC, and others, according to the organisers.

The event will also feature a range of activities like a specialised seminar, new product introduction and demonstration and business matching programmes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Phú Lữ, deputy director of the centre, said new requirements have emerged especially in the mechanical and electrical industries, requiring firms to improve their competitiveness.

They need to apply new technologies to make high-quality products that meet domestic and export demand, he added.

Việt Nam has around 25,000 mechanical and electrical businesses, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The expo, to go on until June 7, is part of a city trade promotion campaign to help mechanical and electrical businesses promote their brands and products. — VNS