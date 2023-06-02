StreamViral Revolutionizes Sports Production with Budget-Friendly OTT Offerings and AI Solutions
StreamViral revolutionizes sports production with budget-friendly OTT offerings and AI solutions, catering to diverse sports and maximizing revenue share.LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StreamViral, a leading provider of OTT (Over-The-Top) offerings for mid-tier and low-budget sports, is proud to announce its innovative approach to budget sports productions. By leveraging advanced AI solutions from various manufacturers, StreamViral is able to complement its customized OTT offerings with customized camera production solutions that cater to the unique requirements of lower tier sports leagues and niche sporting federations. These solutions seamlessly integrate with StreamViral's specialized OTT platform, providing a comprehensive and affordable broadcasting experience.
In today's sports industry, live streaming and OTT platforms have become essential for reaching a global audience. However, many mid-tier and low-budget sports struggle to meet the high production costs associated with traditional broadcasting methods. Recognizing this challenge, StreamViral is offering a range of AI-powered solutions to provide cost-effective yet professional-quality sports productions.
By collaborating with various AI manufacturers, StreamViral is able to offer a diverse range of options that can be tailored to suit the specific needs of each client. From budget-friendly mobile solutions that can be controlled through a user-friendly app, to more advanced permanent installations with enhanced broadcast video quality and dynamic graphics, StreamViral has a solution for every sports production requirement.
StreamViral's OTT offerings cover a wide range of sports, including popular ball games such as football, basketball, rugby, baseball, and volleyball. Additionally, StreamViral extends its services to non-ball sports such as velodrome cycling and greyhound racing. This diverse coverage ensures that sports enthusiasts from various disciplines can benefit from StreamViral's cutting-edge AI sports solutions.
One of the key features that sets StreamViral apart is its revenue-sharing model for OTT platforms. By partnering with StreamViral, sports leagues and federations can tap into new revenue streams generated through the monetization of their live streams. StreamViral's comprehensive platform includes advertising opportunities, sponsor integrations, and subscription models, allowing sports organizations to maximize their earnings while expanding their global reach.
"We are thrilled to introduce our budget-friendly OTT offerings and AI solutions to the world of sports production," said Mark Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer at StreamViral. "Our goal is to empower mid-tier and low-budget sports to deliver an end-to-end solution from camera production to OTT delivery without breaking the bank. With our integrated approach and diverse range of AI solutions, we believe StreamViral is poised to revolutionize the industry and make professional sports production accessible to all."
StreamViral's commitment to affordability, innovation, and tailored solutions positions the company as a disruptor in the sports production industry. By providing mid-tier and low-budget sports with the tools they need to enhance their live streaming capabilities, StreamViral opens up a world of opportunities for sports organizations to engage with fans, attract sponsors, and generate revenue.
For more information about StreamViral's OTT offerings for sports and AI solutions for sports production, please contact StreamViral at https://www.streamviral.video/contact-us-form/
About StreamViral:
StreamViral is a pioneering provider of OTT offerings for mid-tier and low-budget sports. With a focus on affordability and innovation, StreamViral offers AI solutions from various manufacturers combined with a customized OTT, to deliver live streaming and broadcast solutions for mid tier to lower sports clubs, federations, university and other educational organizations. By integrating these solutions into its specialized OTT platform, StreamViral enables cost-effective and professional-quality sports broadcasts, empowering sports organizations to reach a global audience and generate revenue.
