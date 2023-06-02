South Asia Kids Toys Industry May See a Big Move and is Estimated to Hit $10.99 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the South Asia kids toys market was pegged at $6.66 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $10.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Emergence of games in bars and cafes and increase in demand from children and young population drive the growth of the South Asia kids toys market. On the other hand, imposition of regulations, growth in digitalization, and widespread penetration of smartphones restrain the growth to some extent. However, reduction of carbon footprints and several environment-friendly initiatives are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

As there are more local events and occasions, there will likely be a greater demand for stuffed and fuzzy toys. Numerous occasions, including birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, will continue to spur toy sales. As the number of traditional occasions rises, manufacturers are placing more of an emphasis on providing festive toys on the market. Additionally, additional puppet shows are anticipated to promote sales in the South Asian children’s toy sector.

The robust economic expansion and rise in disposable incomes are also contributing to the rising domestic demand for toys. The number of middle-class people in the area has quickly increased. Consumers’ spending patterns have changed as a result of increased discretionary income. As a result, creative electronic toys, intelligent toys, and high-end plush toys have significantly replaced conventional, medium- to low-end battery-operated toys. During the projected period, these South Asia kids toys market trends are generating South Asia kids toys market possibilities.



The South Asia Kids Toys market is analyzed across product, age group, sales channel, and country. Based on product, the dolls segment contributed to around one-fifth of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on age group, the 5 to 10 years segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, India held the major share in 2019, generating more than four-fifths of the total market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The other countries studied in the report include Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The leading market players analyzed in the South Asia Kids Toys market report include Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc.,Zephyr Toymakers Pvt. Ltd.,Funskool, Brainsmith, Sri Toys International, Tikiri Toys, LEGO Group, Masoom Playmates, and Shinsei. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

