Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson get together to coproduce again

Producers Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson on the film set of Born2Hustle Gregg Sharp Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson producers shaking hands

Gregg Sharp of G2F Film and Television Productions and Curtis Elerson of One-Shot Films teaming up to film the First in a series of Psychological Thriller

It is very easy to make these decisions with a trusted partner and a season veteran like Curtis” — Gregg Sharp