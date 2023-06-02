Submit Release
News Search

There were 287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,419 in the last 365 days.

Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson get together to coproduce again

Producers Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson on the film set of Born2Hustle

Gregg Sharp

Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson producers shaking hands

Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson producers shaking hands

Gregg Sharp of G2F Film and Television Productions and Curtis Elerson of One-Shot Films teaming up to film the First in a series of Psychological Thriller

It is very easy to make these decisions with a trusted partner and a season veteran like Curtis”
— Gregg Sharp
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GOT U will make you contemplate every step of your life’s decisions” states Elerson. “This will not be for the faint of heart…”

These two gentlemen have nothing but admiration and mutual respect for each other. When asked if Sharp was excited to work again with Elerson. “… he asked me if I wanted to join him on a new project, and without even knowing the finer details, I was in… It!”

“Gregg is a perfect partner; he brings a tremendous number of resources to table with decades of business dealings and connections in all walks of life. His ability to add value to everything we do is priceless…” totes Elerson

GOT U will bring veteran television cinematographer Glenn Broadus to debut in the Director’s Chair for a full-length movie. With 100’s of directed episodes on the TV, Broadus will now get the opportunity to jump to movie screen, coming out late 2023. “With a strong cast being ensembled he will have the creative helm to bring you to the edge of your seats!” said Sharp

The film is set in LA and although the details are being held very tight to their chests it is obvious that they have a race horse with Got U!

Gregg Sharp Garage 2 Fitness LLC – G2F Film and Television Studio​IG @GreggXFS
Curtis Elerson – One Shot Films LLC ​​​​​ IG @seedsofhiphop

LaDamaPR
TheWoodPr
email us here

You just read:

Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson get together to coproduce again

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more