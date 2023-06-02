Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson get together to coproduce again
Gregg Sharp of G2F Film and Television Productions and Curtis Elerson of One-Shot Films teaming up to film the First in a series of Psychological Thriller
It is very easy to make these decisions with a trusted partner and a season veteran like Curtis”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GOT U will make you contemplate every step of your life’s decisions” states Elerson. “This will not be for the faint of heart…”
— Gregg Sharp
These two gentlemen have nothing but admiration and mutual respect for each other. When asked if Sharp was excited to work again with Elerson. “… he asked me if I wanted to join him on a new project, and without even knowing the finer details, I was in… It!”
“Gregg is a perfect partner; he brings a tremendous number of resources to table with decades of business dealings and connections in all walks of life. His ability to add value to everything we do is priceless…” totes Elerson
GOT U will bring veteran television cinematographer Glenn Broadus to debut in the Director’s Chair for a full-length movie. With 100’s of directed episodes on the TV, Broadus will now get the opportunity to jump to movie screen, coming out late 2023. “With a strong cast being ensembled he will have the creative helm to bring you to the edge of your seats!” said Sharp
The film is set in LA and although the details are being held very tight to their chests it is obvious that they have a race horse with Got U!
Gregg Sharp Garage 2 Fitness LLC – G2F Film and Television StudioIG @GreggXFS
Curtis Elerson – One Shot Films LLC IG @seedsofhiphop
LaDamaPR
TheWoodPr
