Global Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors Market Is Projected To Grow At 7.5% Rate By 2027
TBRC’s Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors market forecast, the electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1585.98 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors industry is due to the rise in global electricity consumption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors market share. Major electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors companies include McPhee Electric & Telecommunications, Inc, Mace Group.
Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors Market Segments
● By Material: Metal, Optic Fibre, Plastic
● By Installation: Submarine, Underground, Overhead
● By Voltage: High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage
● By End User: Telecommunication, Energy and Power, Electronics, Construction, Automotive
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors refers to licensed trained professionals responsible for the installation, repair, and maintenance of electrical wiring and equipment in buildings, such as homes, offices, factories, and other structures.
