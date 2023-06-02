Government Buildings Market Size Expected To Reach $51.11 Billion By 2027

Government Buildings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Government Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s government buildings market forecast, the government buildings market size is predicted to reach a value of $51.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 1.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global government buildings industry is due to the increasing government expenditure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest government buildings market share. Major government buildings companies include China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd., Shanghai Construction Group Co. Ltd., Clark Construction Group LLC.

Government Buildings Market Segments

● By Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

● By Building Type: Non-Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

● By End-User: Private, Public

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Government buildings refer to structures that house and combine the different government offices. These buildings are used to conduct an organized community's legal and civic affairs.

