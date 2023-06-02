Fishing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fishing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fishing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fishing market forecast, the fishing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 920.65 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global fishing industry is due to the increased consumption of seafood. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fishing market share. Major fishing companies include Daiwa Corporation, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Limited, Rome Specialty Company Inc., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.

Fishing Market Segments

● By Fishing Method Type: Pots And Traps, Line And Pole, Large Nets, Single Line Trolling

● By Location Type: River, Lake, Sea

● By Species Type: Clams, Carp, Cord, Tuna, Salmon, Squids, Shrimp, Cephalopod, Groundfish

● By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

● By End-user: Individual Consumers, Clubs, Sports Organizers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fishing refers to a activity or business of catching fish. Fishing techniques include fly-fishing, baitcasting, spinning, trolling, and any other type of fishing that involves a person or a boat propelled by a paddle, oar, or sail.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Fishing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Fishing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

