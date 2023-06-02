Bidding Set to Close on the McDaniel Estate Vehicle & Collectible Automobilia Online Auctions Announces Spanky Assiter
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions announces the closing of bidding on Robert B. McDaniel’s online estate auctions of vehicles, license plates, automobilia, equipment and collectibles in Abilene, Texas.”CANYON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) announces the closing of bidding on Robert B. McDaniel’s online estate auctions of vehicles, license plates, automobilia, equipment and collectibles in Abilene, Texas, with bidding beginning to close on June 5 and 6 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“We have been entrusted to market and sell this noteworthy collection,” said Assiter. “This is a unique opportunity to buy that one or many rare and desirable vehicles, parts or any of the other accompanying or associated items needed to complete or start your collection.”
Opportunities such as these do not come along very often. Plan to take advantage of this special opportunity noted Assiter.
Bidding is open now for the first online auction, but will begin to close on June 5 at 10AM CDT and will feature:
• Assorted and various license plates from pre-1917 including leather stitched plates, porcelain and stamped metal plates.
Bidding is also open for the June 6 online auction which will begin to close at 10AM CDT on June 6th and will include:
• Vintage Cars & Trucks - Pierce Arrows, 1900 Mobile Steamer, Franklin, 1908 Reo, Maxwell, Sears Model J & K, Ford cars & truck
• Cushman & Allstate scooters
• Wood wheel bicycles
• Gas pump globes
• Signs
• Coca Cola items
• Showcases and displays
• Antique NOS parts
• Dealer items, advertising and fuel & oil cans
• Oil lamps
• Lalique "Chrysis" mascot
• Temp-O-Meters
• Vintage jacks, shop tools & equipment
• Hand tools and tool chests
• Toys, miniatures, scale models and MUCH MORE
Call Mike Giles (806.670.6453) or Freedom Car Auctions (844.398.3900) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for more information and updates.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
