The Trauma Informed Academy Launches Hybrid Learning Program
Easily accessible gamified learning blends EQ with TICNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trauma Informed Academy, part of EPower & Associates, Inc., has opened enrollment in its' hybrid learning program for trauma-informed skills. The TIA presents a self-serve combination of easily accessible, short training blending knowledge and skills common to both Emotional Intelligence and trauma recovery through the lens of trauma-informed practices.
Every topic also aligns with SAMHSA's Six Principles of Trauma Informed Organizations, generally accepted models such as Mary Harvey's and the NCPTSD's Skills for Psychological Recovery. Many are accompanied by downloadable handouts. It is in use at several residential treatment programs and additional agencies, as well as by individuals interested in personal and professional growth.
"During our beta testing, we made significant platform changes to reduce friction in our delivery. Our content is available on a membership site with 24x7 access and on the Xperiencify platform with its unique gamification system. Users accrue points and celebrate learning," the TIA's founder, Elizabeth Power, said. "We shortened the length--no lesson longer than 15 minutes--and the number of lessons considerably. Our user acceptance increased dramatically."
The TIA's model is based on cross-walking skills required in Emotional Intelligence (EQ) and skills required for trauma recovery and trauma responsiveness. Instead of a linear model, it is a circular model, with each lesson a self-contained unit that relates to the others. Live weekly training calls to discuss content and questions make the training more relational, and TIA trainers are available to come onsite to agencies.
"Our work is different for several reasons. First, it's transdisciplinary. We read widely in education, business, sociology, social work, psychology, and more. Second, it's strength-based and present-focused, offering learning people may have missed because they were too busy trying to survive. You can't learn when you're terrified, and some skills rely on others. Third, it's informed by lived experience, others' as well as mine," the Nashville-based native commented. "Finally, it's non-traumatizing and written in plain language that almost everyone can understand."
The TIA's core courses are available to individual as well as agency subscribers, schools, and non-profits.
