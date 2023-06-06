Daya Naef, Attorney and Owner of The Success Partner, Sponsors the LJC/LSBA Summer School in Destin, Florida
The Joint LJC/LSBA Summer School: “Variations on a Theme: Rhythms of the Profession” will focus on the latest updates in civil law, criminal law, family law, and other specialties helping attendees to learn innovative practice information and fresh trends.
The LSBA is the integrated (mandatory) bar association of the U.S. state of Louisiana. The mission of the Louisiana State Bar Association is to assist and serve its members in the practice of law, assure access to and aid
An attorney and business coach who specializes in helping law firms excel, sponsors the LJC/LSBA Summer School on June 4-9, 2023, in Destin, Florida.
The Joint LJC/LSBA Summer School: “Variations on a Theme: Rhythms of the Profession” will focus on the latest updates in civil law, criminal law, family law, and other specialties helping attendees to learn innovative practice information and fresh trends.
The LJC/LSBA Joint Summer School and LSBA Annual Meeting six-day conference features engaging CLE programming, a large Exhibitor Hall, alumni association parties, bar committee meetings, lively social events, and a competitive golf tournament. The LJC/LSBA Joint Summer School will offer plenty of opportunities to engage and interact with conference attendees throughout the week in both professional and social settings.
“This wonderful event will help you to strengthen your professional skills with an exceptional lineup of speakers and programs. No matter your experience level, you will learn innovative new practice information at the LJC/LSBA Joint Summer School,” said Daya Naef.
Naef's business, The Success Partner, is a Powerhouse Coaching firm that features Individual & Group Training worldwide. She offers individual and group coaching, Conflict Coaching, and Emotional Intelligence assessments. Naef also conducts interactive speaking engagements for companies, trade organizations, professional development groups, academic institutions, networking meetings, and conferences. The Success Partner is located in Daphne, Alabama, with satellite offices in Washington, DC, and New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Success Partner offers many different styles of leadership presentations. Those topics include Emotional Intelligence, Client Development, Growth Strategy, Creating and Maintaining a Company Culture, Networking Skills, and Conflict Management. All workshops are tailored to the participants/audience after an interview with the organizer and, ideally, a survey of the members.
"My clients are outwardly successful and want more fulfillment in their actions and who they are in the world. They are professionals and business owners who want to break free of the hamster wheel and be more successful while spending more time with their families and communities, in the art studio, or traveling for pleasure. From day one, we dig deep to connect with life's purpose, design a plan for living, and implement it together as partners. Relationships get stronger, clients and customers are happier, stay longer, buy more, and speak of you and your work with praise," Naef says.
An attorney and mediator for nearly two decades, Naef graduated in 2019 from Accomplishment Coaching's strenuous program in Washington, DC. She is also an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) with the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
To learn more about Daya Naef, visit us at https://www.thesuccesspartner.net/
To learn more or register for the LJC/LSBA Summer School, visit https://www.lsba.org/AnnualMeeting/Default.aspx.
About Louisiana State Bar Association
The Louisiana State Bar Association assists over 23,000 members in the practice of law. The statewide association, as part of its multi-faceted mission, promotes and maintains access to justice initiatives for the state’s residents, assist the Louisiana Supreme Court in its regulation of the practice of law, upholds the honor of the courts and the profession, and supports programs
that increases public understanding of and respect for the law.
Daya Naef
The Success Partner
+1 504-669-1020
daya@thesuccesspartner.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok