Stephen R. McDow II Officially Enters Maryland's 6th Congressional Race with 'Together, Forward' Message

Stephen R. McDow II

McDow and the committee views this as a time to listen and learn from the people throughout District 6. This will allow a collaborative agenda to form that considers both rural and urban communities” — Stephen R. McDow II

MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES , June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Committee To Elect Stephen McDow has formed to manage and support the Congressional campaign of Stephen R. McDow II. The Blue Dog Democrat is running in Maryland’s District 6, currently held by Representative David Trone (Democrat). Mr. McDow’s team released a high-level framework of the issues: Mental Health; Innovation, Science & Technology; Entrepreneurship; Apprenticeships & Trades; Agriculture; and to build a Circular Economy.

Team McDow’s focus is presently focused on listening and learning from the people throughout District 6. This will affirm a collaborative agenda to form that considers both rural and urban communities. McDow views public service and the constituents he would serve as a circular experience rather than a linear experience (Top-Down). Maryland’s 6th District is comprised of 5 counties: Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Northern Montgomery, and Frederick Counties.

“This is clearly a crossroads moment in our democracy. Together, Forward: We can ensure our sisters, aunts, veterans, and uncles have needed mental health services; our small businesses on main street and working in the ‘dirt’ have the services necessary to scale; and our law enforcement agencies have the investment they need to respond to 21st century mental health, community engagement, and quality of life concerns. We also need to get real about housing. Our seniors can’t age in place, or a family can’t start out if the dream of owning a home is out of reach.”

Mr. McDow has already reached out to the House of Medicine in Maryland, and all the Central Committees. His first Central Committee invitation came from Garrett County, MD – the first county he reached out to. McDow plans to ask for meetings with county and local chambers, veterans organizations, and Law Enforcement. He is reaching out currently to the entire congressional delegation in Maryland.

Stephen R. McDow II, Chair

Laura Rankin - Communications Advisor

Alan Knapp, MPA - Senior Policy Advisor

John Adrian - Campaign Advisor

Veronica Wright - Campaign Advisor

Rebecca J. McDow, Treasurer - Mental Health Advisor

Pastor William A. D. Spence II - Faith Based Advisor

Wanda L. Spence, Secretary & Assistant Treasurer

Kwamena Cudjoe, PhD - Agriculture & Trade Policy Advisor

Stephani E. D. McDow - Disability & Health Advisor

Sebastien Myles McDow - Campaign Photographer

Rob McClinton - Technology & Innovation Advisor

Stephen McDow II Announces Run For Maryland's 6th District