Great Nephew of Civil Rights Daughter Pastor William A.D. Spence II & Wife Proud New Owners of Robeks Rockville

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spence family is proud to announce William A. D. Spence II and his wife Kenya as the new proud owners of Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies - Rockville at 1403 Research Boulevard in Montgomery County, Maryland. Spence is a pastor and on the board at Breadcoin - A faith based nonprofit interested in positively impacting food insecurity. Spence believes in servant leadership and is driven by God, family, and community.

About William A. D. Spence II

Spence has 17 years experience as a realtor; over 30 years as an ordained minister/pastor; certified trainer in fatherhood development and leadership; a former chaplain at Central Union Mission (Washington, DC) working with homeless men, individuals recovering form substance abuse; as well, as an addiction counselor at Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center. Spence has won service awards from the National Partnership for Community Leadership, Central Union Mission, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department's Chief of Police Special Service Award.

Family Spence's History

Spence's father was William A. D. Spence I who, along with his brothers, started and successfully ran one of the first African American owned trucking companies in the state of Virginia – during the Jim Crow South. He is great-nephew to Joseph L. Pierce, one of the first African American graduates of the Wharton School of Business, and the first African-American Partner/Broker/CPA at the John R. Pinkett Insurance Company in Washington, DC, based in the Shaw neighborhood from 1932 until 1992. Pinkett Insurance company was the first African American owned and operated insurance company in Washington, DC. Spence is also great-nephew to Delilah W. Pierce, a nationally and internationally known artist, curator, educator, and advocate. Delilah’s work has hung in the Smith Mason Gallery, The Wilson Building of Washington, DC and The Women’s Museum of Art, to name a few.

