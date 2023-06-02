USPA Nationwide Security Announces Exciting Contest to See Taylor Swift in Concert

Taylor Swift - USPA Nationwide Security

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA is sending a lucky winner to see Taylor Swift. Only catch is they must be selected after submitting an essay on how they will pay it forward. USPA Nationwide Security is a woman-owned security guard firm operating on the principles of philanthropy.

USPA Nationwide Security is thrilled to announce an amazing contest that will give one lucky winner the chance to see Taylor Swift in concert on July 14 at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. This exciting prize package includes two tickets to the concert, two bodyguards, and luxury transportation to and from the event.

However, there's a twist - the winner of the contest will be chosen based on an essay submitted to USPA, explaining how they plan to pay it forward by doing something nice for somebody else in the future. USPA believes in the power of kindness and paying it forward, and wants to reward someone who shares these values and who will use their prize to make a positive impact on the world.

To enter the contest, contestants must write an essay of 500 words or less explaining how they plan to pay it forward by doing something nice for somebody else in the future. Essays must be submitted to USPA by email at mevans@uspasecurity.com by June 15, 2023.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges at USPA and will be notified by June 20. The winner will receive two tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, two bodyguards, and luxury transportation to and from the event as well as air travel.

"We are thrilled to offer this amazing opportunity to see Taylor Swift in concert, but more importantly, to reward someone who believes in the power of kindness and paying it forward," said Dan Manning, CEO at USPA. "We can't wait to read the inspiring stories of generosity and goodwill that will undoubtedly come from this contest."

This contest is open to residents of the United States who are 14 years or older. Full contest rules and details will be emailed to contestants.

USPA Nationwide Security is a leading provider of VIP security, offering a range of services including event security, executive protection, and fire watch for large venues. For decades, USPA is committed to providing clients with the highest level of professionalism and service and giving away up to 50% of their profits to protect women via their nonprofit wing, Kingsman Philanthropic Corp.

For more information about the contest email, Michael Evans at mevans@uspasecurity.com, or visit the USPA website if you’re interested in their services. Please DO NOT CALL or USE LIVE CHAT for info related to the contest.