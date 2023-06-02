Feleen Esmedia Promoted as Inside Sales Agent Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), a leading real estate brokerage in California, is pleased to announce the promotion of Feleen Esmedia to the position of Inside Sales Agent (ISA) Manager. In her new role, Feleen will lead and manage the ISA team, ensuring they meet and exceed their key performance indicators (KPIs), particularly in booking high-quality face-to-face appointments and generating live warm connections for the real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has carved a niche for itself by focusing on generating face-to-face appointments and fostering live warm connections for its real estate agents. Over the past three months, the ISA team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has successfully booked an impressive total of 627 face-to-face appointments for the real estate agents. Additionally, the company's efforts have resulted in a remarkable total of 2,635 generated deals, which include direct warm live connections, for the agents within the same period.
Feleen's promotion to Inside Sales Agent Manager highlights her exceptional contributions to the company and her dedication to providing the highest level of service to clients. With her previous experience as a Technical Support Team Leader at Telstra, Feleen brings a strong track record of leadership, strategic goal setting, and team management. Her expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the ISA team maintains the standards of excellence for which Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is known.
"I am thrilled to take on this new role as Inside Sales Agent Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty," said Feleen Esmedia. "The company's commitment to generating face-to-face appointments and live warm connections for our real estate agents is truly remarkable. I look forward to leading the ISA team and working alongside our dedicated professionals to continue providing exceptional service to our clients."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty remains committed to empowering its agents with the resources, support, and training necessary to excel in the real estate industry. By promoting talent from within the organization, the company reinforces its dedication to fostering growth and delivering outstanding results.
"I am extremely proud of Feleen's promotion to Inside Sales Agent Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty," said Hazel Tubayan, Sales Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Feleen's exceptional leadership skills, managerial acumen, and dedication to accountability make her the ideal candidate for this important role. As Inside Sales Agent Manager, Feleen will not only lead and guide the ISA team, but also ensure that each team member is held accountable for their performance. Her promotion reflects the company's commitment to fostering a culture of responsibility and empowering our team members to deliver exceptional results. I have full confidence in Feleen's ability to excel in this position and drive our commitment to generating face-to-face appointments and live warm connections for our real estate agents. Congratulations, Feleen!"
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate brokerage in California, specializing in generating face-to-face appointments and live warm connections for its real estate agents. With a commitment to exceptional service, the company employs innovative marketing strategies and leverages its extensive industry knowledge to help clients buy, sell, or invest in real estate. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's mission is to To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
