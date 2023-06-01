Gov. Pritzker Announces Appointment of Sanjay Gupta as Secretary of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology

ILLINOIS, June 1 - Governor also promotes Brandon Ragle to Deputy Secretary





SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker announced today that he has named Sanjay Gupta, a national IT leader with private and public sector experience, to serve as the new Secretary of the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT), pending Senate confirmation. Gupta has served in major roles across the public and private sectors, including running the federal government's pandemic aid portals for small businesses and serving as a board member of the federal Technology Modernization Fund.





"Sanjay Gupta brings invaluable expertise in public and private sector information technology to DoIT," said Governor JB Pritzker. "His previous work and vision for enterprise architecture, digital transformation, and user experience make him a vital addition to the agency. I am confident that this team will lead the nation in cybersecurity, service delivery, and user experience."





Previously, Gupta was the Chief Information Officer for the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review. He also served for more than four years as Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Small Business Administration, where his efforts to modernize the agency allowed it to process more than $1 trillion in loans for the nation's largest economic recovery effort.





Prior to his career in public service, he spent nearly 20 years in management and as a consultant and analyst in leading global technology organizations, including several companies based in Illinois.





"I want to thank Governor Pritzker for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois, my adopted home," said Sanjay Gupta. "Over decades in IT, I've learned how to apply the private sector's best practices to government work. The team at DoIT has propelled the state forward tremendously in the past five years, and I look forward to working with the committed professionals in Illinois."





Gupta holds a Bachelor of Science from Punjab Engineering College, a Master of Science from Wayne State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan. He and his wife raised their two daughters in the suburbs of Chicago, where they lived for more than two decades.





Acting Secretary Brandon Ragle will take on the new role of Deputy Secretary, pending Senate confirmation. Ragle has served the state for over 30 years and will work closely with the new Secretary, providing invaluable insight into the agency's operations. During his tenure as Acting Secretary, DoIT was upgraded by the Digital States report to an A-, receiving accolades for its connected infrastructure, resilience and cybersecurity, and data-driven government.





"Brandon is an essential asset to modernizing our technology for the people of Illinois, and he is part of a strong leadership team that is widely acknowledged nationally as a model," Governor Pritzker said. "He stepped up at a critical time for the agency, and I want to recognize his contributions with this important new role."