Highway 210 Gets Facelift At Fort Qu’Appelle

CANADA, June 1 - Released on June 1, 2023

A $3.5 million highway construction project on Highway 210 is underway through Fort Qu'Appelle. The work is being done through a partnership with the town and the Government of Saskatchewan.

"We know the importance of the transportation system to our citizens as well as businesses in our province," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government is very pleased to be working in partnership with the Town of Fort Qu'Appelle on this highway improvement initiative. Building a safe transportation system is essential and by collectively working together, we can and will do more."

The highway improvement project will include resurfacing, and curb and gutter replacement west of the junction with Highway 35 and will cover about 1.8 kilometres. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed this summer.

The contractor is ASL Paving Ltd., while AECOM Prairie Road/Solutions will provide contract supervision.

"The traffic in our area increases substantially over the summer months, and these improvements to our local infrastructure are very welcome," Fort Qu'Appelle Mayor Gus Lagace said.

A weekly highway construction update is published on Saskatchewan.ca to provide drivers with the latest details on projects underway to help plan safe and efficient travel. If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 511.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen

Highways

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-291-7006

Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca