Unigen Introduces The Sunflower U.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Low Latency Quality of Service for Content Delivery NetworksNEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Sunflower SSDs offer low power and low latency Quality of Service (QoS) with an advanced PCIe Gen4.0 NVMe™ 1.4 enterprise controller that unlocks sequential read/write speeds of up to 7341/4695 MB/s on a space efficient U.2 SSD. Supporting up to 1 Drive Write Per Day (DWPD) endurance for all capacities, these SSDs are built to last and meet the most stringent power, performance, and thermal requirements for enterprise environments.
Excellent QoS and Performance : The Sunflower U.2 SSDs feature performance QD1 latency of [read/ write] 5.837/ 7.44 µs that will ensure reliable content delivery to end users from multiple sources across many data centers. The Sunflower series of drives deliver consistent performance during high usage times such as when a new movie is released, or a video game goes viral.
Power and Space Efficiency: At a maximum of 14 Watts, these U.2 SSD drives can use smaller 7mm enclosures for maximizing the number of drives per system due to their modern design. In server systems where space is at a premium and performance per Watt is critical, Sunflower is up to the task.
Security and Data Protection: The Sunflower SSDs feature end-to-end data protection on all flash memories. They also support the latest security features with TCG Opal 2.0. This provides the type of confidence that allows these drives to be used in all environments.
Endurance: The Sunflower SSDs use the most advanced controllers and NAND Flash that can withstand the test of time and usage. All SSDs from Unigen undergo a rigorous verification and testing process to ensure high reliability. The Sunflower SSDs feature up to 1 DWPD for the standard U.2 using eTLC NAND with the ability to be configured for higher DWPD upon request.
Capacity 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB : The Sunflower family of SSDs provide up to an efficient 7.68TB of capacity to hold all your data whether you are using the SSD for applications, computation, or data storage. 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities are also available to meet various workload requirements.
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
