COMMENT PERIOD ANNOUNCED FOR COURT COMMISSIONERS UP FOR RETENTION

Salt Lake City, UT – The Utah Judicial Council is seeking public comment on two court commissioners as required by Utah Code of Judicial Administration Rule 3-201. The commissioners are up for retention for a four-year term. Individuals who wish to comment on the court commissioners are encouraged, but not required, to provide their names and contact information. The comment period closes on June 14th.

The court commissioners up for retention and the email addresses to which comments should be sent are as follows:

Commissioner Catherine S. Conklin

Second District Court

Comments to GlenP@utcourts.gov

Christina Wilson

First and Second District

Comments to GlenP@utcourts.gov

Commissioner Joanna B. Sagers

Third District Court

Comments to Markp@utcourts.gov

