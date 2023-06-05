Janet M. Steele Captivates Readers with Her Latest Novel Possessed
Janet M. Steele, a former educator turned talented author, is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated novel, Possessed.
Janet M. Steele, a former educator turned talented author, is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated novel, Possessed. This gripping work of fiction takes readers on an extraordinary journey of love and the battle between darkness and the human spirit.
In Possessed, Janet M. Steele weaves a spellbinding tale of a young man, Anthony Michaels, who finds himself trapped in an emotional battle when he follows his heart to take beautiful Angelina away from his younger brother. When tragedy strikes, Anthony is left stranded and turns to the mystical world of black arts and romance to find his way back to reality. Readers will eagerly turn the pages to learn Anthony’s and Angelina’s fates.
Janet M. Steele has an innate ability to capture the hearts and minds of her readers. Her writing skillfully combines richly developed characters, thrilling plots, and profound emotions, ensuring her stories resonate. With the release of Possessed, Janet M. Steele aims to engage and captivate a young adult audience, inviting readers to delve into her vividly imagined worlds and experience the rollercoaster of emotions that her characters face.
Steele is no stranger to the literary world. She previously enchanted readers with her heart-wrenching novel Runaway Dad, which explores the complexities of personal identity and family when 13-year-old Fletcher Gillis turns to thievery to raise money for his incarcerated father. Runaway Dad is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that will leave readers pondering the enduring power of love, family, and sacrifice.
About Janet M. Steele:
Janet M. Steele has always been interested in human nature. Deep exploration of the human psyche flows through her writing as her characters traverse their shadow sides, seeking solutions to the challenges they’ve created. Janet lives in Houston, Texas, where she enjoys gardening and creating compelling tales about love and life.
