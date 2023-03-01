Former California Educator Amy Gorder Announces the Release of Ghosts of Autumn
Former educator turned children's author releases the first in a book series combining history and ghost adventures for elementary and middle grade readers.
Third and fourth graders love adventures that are fun and exciting and spark the imagination. The key to this age group is to keep them engaged. That’s what Ghosts of Autumn aims to do.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Gorder is pleased to announce the release of her first book, Ghosts of Autumn. Ghosts of Autumn combines the history of the California Gold Rush with a thrilling mystery to delight and engage elementary and middle grade readers. The adventure begins when the city wants to turn a historic California Gold Rush site, The Elk Grove Hotel, into a golf course. Amelia and her friends sneak into the dilapidated building and discover an old poetry book that leads them to the unknown.
Gorder found it challenging to find books that captured the imaginations of 3rd and 4th graders when she worked as an educator. Now retired, she wrote Ghosts of Autumn with this under-served age group in mind. Gorder believes reading is fundamental to children’s self-esteem and serves as the foundation for their educational success.
“Third and fourth graders love adventures that are fun and exciting and spark the imagination. They enjoy a story that's a little scary but not too intense that gives them a chance to read independently. The key to this age group is to keep them engaged. That’s what Ghosts of Autumn aims to do.” ~ Amy Gorder, Author of Ghosts of Autumn
About Amy Gorder
Amy Gorder is a native of the California Central Valley, where ghosts of 1849 loom large. Growing up surrounded by historical landmarks and stories of fascinating characters sparked her love of history and California Gold Rush legends. As a mother, grandmother, and former 3rd and 4th-grade teacher, Amy learned that nothing captures a child’s attention faster than a ghost story with relatable, adventurous characters. Amy lives south of Sacramento with her husband, Chris, where she shares her fondness for spooky stories with their four adult children and ten grandchildren. Ghosts of Autumn will be followed by Ghosts of Winter, which is due to be released in late 2023.
