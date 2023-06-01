Traffic Pattern Changes Planned for 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, access to Shirley Avenue from 41st Street in Sioux Falls will be closed to through traffic to allow crews to reconstruct Shirley Avenue from Shirley Place to 41st Street. This closure is anticipated to be in effect through late June 2023. Access for local businesses will be maintained.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the 41st Street DDI construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com.For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-