Activest Wealth Management: an independent advisor focused on performance and service

Activest Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser, offering tailored and transparent financial advice through a group of experienced professionalsAVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Activest Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser with the SEC, offering tailored and transparent financial advice through a group of experienced professionals. With over 2.2 billion assets* and more than 200 families across 10+ countries, Activest is revolutionizing independent wealth management with its comprehensive and fully integrated platform.
Activest's comprehensive portfolio includes an array of open architecture investment products, such as funds, stocks, bonds, and alternative investments. Its robust investment committee leadership is revered for generating top-tier research and delivering premier market insights. In addition, Activest offers strategic financial analysis and comprehensive portfolio analysis, equipping investors with critical tools to make informed decisions.
Cemented by strategic collaborations with over 10 esteemed custodians, including Fidelity Investments, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Safra, UBS, Interactive Brokers, and Vontobel, Activest exercises the autonomy to select the optimal investment solutions tailored to each individual investor.
Activest is a trusted advisor for ultra-high net worth investors, specializing in Family Office services and holistic Wealth Management. The firm caters to the diverse financial needs of its clients by leveraging the Activest platform and an extensive network of accountants, lawyers, and other professionals skilled in tax planning and estate planning.
Why Activest?
Their greatest interest is you. Activest is committed to service, performance, and independence, and shines as a beacon of innovation in the financial industry. Unhindered by affiliations with specific financial institutions or product providers, the firm offers cost-effective, transparent, and efficient financial advice. Their mission is to be the strategic ally of its investors and an aspiration to become the premier wealth manager in the region.
* IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Activest Wealth Management (“Activest”) is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Being registered with the SEC does not mean the SEC endorses Activest. No information on this material should be construed as a recommendation regarding the purchase or sale of any security. As of December 31 2021, Assets Under Management $483,309,904 and Assets Under Advice $1,783,722,423. Please refer to the firm ADV and website www.activestwm.com for more information. Activest does not provide legal or tax advice.
