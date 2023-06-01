Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,724 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resource Commission to meet June 8 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., June 8, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor, north conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher and KR Buck. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the June 8 meeting.

  • Approval of Agenda
  • Consent Agenda
    • *Public Land Management Projects
  • Approve Minutes of May 11 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • Donations
  • REAP Private Public Cost-share Grants (Fiscal Year 2023)
  • Land and Water Conservation Fund City and County Grant Recommendations (Fiscal Year 2023)
  • 2023-24 Deer Management Zone Hunts
  • Public Land Acquisition Projects
    • Kirke Woods Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Madison County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
    • Brown’s Lake WMA, Woodbury County – MidAmerican Energy Company
    • Heritage Valley Forest Legacy Area, Winneshiek County – Mowry
    • Waterman Prairie Complex, O’Brien County – The Natural Conservancy
  • Public Land Management Projects
    • Chapter 18 Lease Renewal – Muscatine County – Muscatine Power and Water
    • Chapter 17 Lease Renewal – Allamakee County – Interstate Power and Light Company
    • Management Agreement – Wildcat Cave – Hardin County Conservation Board – Hardin County
  • Construction-Small Projects: Crow Creek WMA, Emergency Access Road and Boat Ramp; Big Marsh WMA, Osborn Shallow Water Excavation
  • Construction-Large Projects
    • Sweet Marsh WMA Boat Channel Dredging – Bremer County
    • Bellevue State Park Dyas Unit Wastewater Treatment System – Jackson County
    • Saylorville WMA Boat Ramp Renovation – Boone County
    • Big Creek State Park Fishing Pier Replacement – Polk County
  • General Discussion

Next meeting, July 13, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

You just read:

Natural Resource Commission to meet June 8 in Des Moines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more