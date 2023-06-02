Well Known and Established Fashion Editors invite viewers to join them for unforgettable journeys By “INVITATION” Only
EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1st, 2023, renowned Fashion Editors and longtime friends, Avril Graham and James Aguiar , invite viewers to join them for an exciting new Series which explores beautiful and unique experiences, traveling the globe. Airing on the Warner Brother’s Discovery Channel, Destination America they invite viewers into their exclusive world.
AIRTIME : Warner Bros. Discovery/Destination America
Weekly from June 1 to June 29
Thursdays
Prime Time 8PM ET and 12 midnight ET
STREAMING: June 2nd through August 29th on Discovery Go
Get set to travel along with Avril + James as each INVITATION opens up a whole new world and a fascinating glimpse into immersive and beautiful stories.
Embark with them on unforgettable journeys covering the best of fashion, beauty, art, architecture, adventure, cuisine, travel, and more with lots of surprises and fun along the way. INVITATION celebrates classic design and modern-day luxury.
Avril Graham long known for her roles on the launch of Marie Claire in the US and as Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor of Harper’s Bazaar has been an influential voice, commentating on fashion, popular culture and design from Oscar Red Carpets through to Royal Weddings on celebrated and prime time television Shows. She offers a unique perspective in redefining style and luxury in a new era.
James Aguiar, from his early role as Fashion Director of Bergdorf Goodman through to his current role as Fashion and Creative Director of Modern Luxury Media. He is a key fashion globetrotter and quintessential tastemaker, television personality and pop-culture commentator. Together, Avril and James take viewers for “INVITATION” only journeys, as only they can.
INVITATION offers global access to explore and immerse viewers into captivating and enjoyable compelling stories, delving deep into each experience with beautiful visual imagery and interviews with top creative minds. Your hosts invite you to travel with them as they bring the audience to gorgeous destinations with spectacularly elegant and sophisticated living. An exclusive INVITATION to enjoy artful and imaginative chic style, the series incorporates a delightful and entertaining sense of fun.
Each Episode will be an INVITATION to fabulous experiences covering the world of exquisite cuisine, art, architecture and luxury lifestyle. Tune in each Thursday to view the four corners of the globe through the eyes of these well-known fashion commentators and tastemakers.
