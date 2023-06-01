YHSGR Ed Robinson Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Bringing Unmatched Benefits to Homeowners

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Ed Robinson has completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification. This certification brings unmatched benefits to homeowners looking to sell their homes quickly and for more money with less hassle.

Certified Pre-Owned Homes™ are advertised as such, and they sell faster and for more money than other homes on the market. Additionally, these homes undergo a pre-listing home inspection and termite inspection, which helps sellers avoid potential issues that could delay or even kill a transaction.

Sellers also receive a home warranty while their home is being sold, and buyers receive a 13-month home warranty after closing. Furthermore, when a home is sold as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer receives an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding even more peace of mind for both parties.

Other benefits of listing a home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ include professional HDR photography, aerial drone footage, virtual home staging photos, a 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour, and an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings and agent comments.

Sellers can also enjoy upfront title searches, a concierge service that allows them to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells, and a certified leak-free roof.

In addition to all of these benefits, buyers and sellers also receive a free appraisal report from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's selected three lenders of choice. These lenders will certify the buyers' offers to ensure loan approval and perform a cross-examination of buyers' loan documents if needed to prevent cancellations due to non-qualification.

Ed Robinson brings his extensive experience and knowledge to every real estate transaction. With a background in science and law, Ed has the expertise needed to fight for his clients' success. He guarantees to sell his clients' homes at a price and time they agree upon, or he will buy it himself.

For more information on how Ed Robinson and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can help you with all your real estate needs, visit their website at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/

Contact:
Ed Robinson
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 619-213-7483
Email: erobinson@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/ed-robinson/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
